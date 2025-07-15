Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why the Sycamore Gap tree provoked such strong emotional reactions – a psychologist explains

By Samuel Fairlamb, Senior Lecturer, Department of Psychology, Royal Holloway University of London
The fall of the Sycamore Gap tree was more than a loss of natural beauty. It was, for many, a symbolic attack on permanence, on meaning, and on shared identity.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
