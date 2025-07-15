Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Malaysian human rights activists celebrate victories while noting that free speech challenges remain

By Mong Palatino
Activists celebrated these victories while highlighting that significant hurdles continue to undermine freedom of expression, such as the enforcement of repressive laws and the targeting of critics and minority groups.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Venezuela: Enforced disappearances amount to crimes against humanity
~ EU-Israel: Refusal to suspend the EU-Israel Association Agreement is a ‘cruel and unlawful betrayal’
~ Gaza: 875 people confirmed dead trying to source food in recent weeks
~ What’s behind the mass arrests of Ethiopian doctors?
~ Just back from holiday and not feeling well? Here are the symptoms you should take seriously
~ Why Jane Austen is definitely not just for girls
~ How 1860s Mexico offered an alternative vision for a liberal international order
~ How 17M Americans enrolled in Medicaid and ACA plans could lose their health insurance by 2034
~ A law from the era of Red Scares is supercharging Trump administration’s power over immigrants and noncitizens
~ How universities can keep protests from turning violent: 3 lessons from the 2024 pro-Palestinian encampments
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter