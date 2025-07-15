Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How 1860s Mexico offered an alternative vision for a liberal international order

By Tom Long, Professor of International Relations, Department of Politics and International Studies, University of Warwick
Carsten-Andreas Schulz, Associate Professor in International Relations at the Department of Politics and International Studies, University of Cambridge
In 1867, the world’s most powerful statesmen, including Austria’s Emperor Franz Josef, France’s Napoleon III and US secretary of state, William H. Seward, petitioned the Mexican government to spare the life of a condemned man.

Mexico’s ragtag army and militias had just humbled France, then Europe’s preeminent land power. The costly six-year campaign drained the French treasury and eroded Napoleon III’s domestic support. Napoleon’s ambition to transform Mexico into a client empire under a Vienna-born, Habsburg archduke, crowned Maximilian I, ended in spectacular failure.

After…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Just back from holiday and not feeling well? Here are the symptoms you should take seriously
~ Why Jane Austen is definitely not just for girls
~ How 17M Americans enrolled in Medicaid and ACA plans could lose their health insurance by 2034
~ A law from the era of Red Scares is supercharging Trump administration’s power over immigrants and noncitizens
~ How universities can keep protests from turning violent: 3 lessons from the 2024 pro-Palestinian encampments
~ Europe is stuck in a bystander role over Iran’s nuclear program after US, Israeli bombs establish facts on the ground
~ Weird space weather seems to have influenced human behavior on Earth 41,000 years ago – our unusual scientific collaboration explores how
~ Sculptor galaxy image provides brilliant details that will help astronomers study how stars form
~ Many Texas communities are dangerously unprepared for floods − lack of funding plays a big role
~ Rethinking the MBA: Character as the educational foundation for future business leaders
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter