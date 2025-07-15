Weird space weather seems to have influenced human behavior on Earth 41,000 years ago – our unusual scientific collaboration explores how
By Raven Garvey, Associate Professor of Anthropology, University of Michigan
Agnit Mukhopadhyay, Research Scholar at University of Alberta; Research Affiliate, University of Michigan
Sanja Panovska, Research scientist, GFZ Helmholtz Centre for Geosciences
Two geophysicists and an archaeologist teamed up to connect space weather 41,000 years ago to human behaviors that might have been in response – and show the value in cross-discipline teamwork.
- Tuesday, July 15, 2025