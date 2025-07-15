Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Weird space weather seems to have influenced human behavior on Earth 41,000 years ago – our unusual scientific collaboration explores how

By Raven Garvey, Associate Professor of Anthropology, University of Michigan
Agnit Mukhopadhyay, Research Scholar at University of Alberta; Research Affiliate, University of Michigan
Sanja Panovska, Research scientist, GFZ Helmholtz Centre for Geosciences
Two geophysicists and an archaeologist teamed up to connect space weather 41,000 years ago to human behaviors that might have been in response – and show the value in cross-discipline teamwork.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Just back from holiday and not feeling well? Here are the symptoms you should take seriously
~ Why Jane Austen is definitely not just for girls
~ How 1860s Mexico offered an alternative vision for a liberal international order
~ How 17M Americans enrolled in Medicaid and ACA plans could lose their health insurance by 2034
~ A law from the era of Red Scares is supercharging Trump administration’s power over immigrants and noncitizens
~ How universities can keep protests from turning violent: 3 lessons from the 2024 pro-Palestinian encampments
~ Europe is stuck in a bystander role over Iran’s nuclear program after US, Israeli bombs establish facts on the ground
~ Sculptor galaxy image provides brilliant details that will help astronomers study how stars form
~ Many Texas communities are dangerously unprepared for floods − lack of funding plays a big role
~ Rethinking the MBA: Character as the educational foundation for future business leaders
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter