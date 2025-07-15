Many Texas communities are dangerously unprepared for floods − lack of funding plays a big role
By Ivis García, Associate Professor of Landscape Architecture and Urban Planning, Texas A&M University
Jaimie Hicks Masterson, Director of Texas Target Communities Program, Texas A&M University
Shannon Van Zandt, Professor of Landscape Architecture and Urban Planning, Texas A&M University
The devastating flash floods that swept through Texas Hill Country in July 2025 highlight a troubling reality: Despite years of warnings and recent improvements in flood planning, Texas communities remain dangerously vulnerable to flood damage.
The tragedy wasn’t caused just by heavy rainfall. It was made worse by a lack of money for early warning systems, by drainage systems and emergency…
- Tuesday, July 15, 2025