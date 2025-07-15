Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Rethinking the MBA: Character as the educational foundation for future business leaders

By Andrew J. Hoffman, Holcim (US) Professor of Sustainable Enterprise, Ross School of Business, School for Environment & Sustainability, University of Michigan
Business school applicants rate high on measures of narcissism and psychopathy. A scholar argues that character education could help change that.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Just back from holiday and not feeling well? Here are the symptoms you should take seriously
~ Why Jane Austen is definitely not just for girls
~ How 1860s Mexico offered an alternative vision for a liberal international order
~ How 17M Americans enrolled in Medicaid and ACA plans could lose their health insurance by 2034
~ A law from the era of Red Scares is supercharging Trump administration’s power over immigrants and noncitizens
~ How universities can keep protests from turning violent: 3 lessons from the 2024 pro-Palestinian encampments
~ Europe is stuck in a bystander role over Iran’s nuclear program after US, Israeli bombs establish facts on the ground
~ Weird space weather seems to have influenced human behavior on Earth 41,000 years ago – our unusual scientific collaboration explores how
~ Sculptor galaxy image provides brilliant details that will help astronomers study how stars form
~ Many Texas communities are dangerously unprepared for floods − lack of funding plays a big role
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter