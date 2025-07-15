Tolerance.ca
UK air quality is improving but pollution targets are still being breached – new study

By James Weber, Lecturer in Atmospheric Radiation, Composition and Climate, University of Reading
An estimated 4.2 million deaths can be attributed to poor air quality each year. Poor air quality is the largest fixable environmental public health risk in the world.

Our new study presents analysis of the UK-wide trends for three major pollutants – nitrogen dioxide…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
