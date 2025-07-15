Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Thailand: New amnesty law must clear peaceful protesters of all charges including lèse-majesté

By Amnesty International
Ahead of a vote in Thailand’s House of Representatives on five bills to grant amnesty for criminal offences related to political activities, Amnesty International’s Regional Researcher Chanatip Tatiyakaroonwong said: “Since 2020, various national security and criminal laws have been weaponized to rob Thailand’s peaceful protesters of their freedom, simply for exercising their right to speak […] The post Thailand: New amnesty law must clear peaceful protesters of all charges including lèse-majesté appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
More
