Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A person in the US has died from pneumonic plague. It’s not just a disease of history

By Thomas Jeffries, Senior Lecturer in Microbiology, Western Sydney University
A person in Arizona has died from the plague, local health officials reported on Friday.

This marks the first such death in this region in 18 years. But it’s a stark reminder that this historic disease, though rare nowadays, is not just a disease of the past.

So what actually is “plague”? And is it any cause for concern in Australia?


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Macedonian prime minister blamed lack of cows and sheep for the summer wildfires
~ Supermarket treatments for depression don’t require a prescription. But do they work?
~ Tyranny is an ever-present threat to civilisations. Here’s how Classical Greece and China dealt with it
~ After a hopeful start, Labor’s affordable housing fund is proving problematic
~ Hung parliament still likely outcome of Tasmanian election, with Liberals well ahead of Labor in new poll
~ A warning from the future: the risk if NZ gets climate adaptation policy wrong today
~ The southern hemisphere is full of birds found nowhere else on Earth. Their importance has been overlooked
~ Thailand: Authorities Abuse, Exploit Myanmar Nationals
~ Turkey becomes the first to censor AI chatbot Grok
~ Many fish are social, but pesticides are pushing them apart
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter