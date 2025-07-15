Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

After a hopeful start, Labor’s affordable housing fund is proving problematic

By Katrina Raynor, Director of the Centre for Equitable Housing, Per Capita and Research Associate, The University of Melbourne
The $10 billion housing future fund will build 30,000 new social and affordable homes. While the scheme is welcome, there is plenty of room for improvement.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Hung parliament still likely outcome of Tasmanian election, with Liberals well ahead of Labor in new poll
~ A warning from the future: the risk if NZ gets climate adaptation policy wrong today
~ The southern hemisphere is full of birds found nowhere else on Earth. Their importance has been overlooked
~ Thailand: Authorities Abuse, Exploit Myanmar Nationals
~ Turkey becomes the first to censor AI chatbot Grok
~ Many fish are social, but pesticides are pushing them apart
~ Do I have prostate cancer? Why a simple PSA blood test alone won’t give you the answer
~ Don’t blame toxic masculinity for online misogyny – the manosphere is hurting men too
~ Antisemitism plan fails on a number of fronts – a contentious definition of hate is just the start
~ Almost half of young workers expected to work unpaid overtime, while a quarter aren’t paid compulsory super
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter