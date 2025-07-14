Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Hung parliament still likely outcome of Tasmanian election, with Liberals well ahead of Labor in new poll

By Adrian Beaumont, Election Analyst (Psephologist) at The Conversation; and Honorary Associate, School of Mathematics and Statistics, The University of Melbourne
Polling ahead of the count this Saturday shows the island state will likely go from one hung parliament to another.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
More
