Human Rights Observatory

A warning from the future: the risk if NZ gets climate adaptation policy wrong today

By Tom Logan, Senior Lecturer Above the Bar, Civil and Natural Resources Engineering, University of Canterbury
Paula Blackett, Senior Research Fellow in Climate Adaptation, University of Waikato
If the government sets a cut-off date for bailing out residents after climate-related disasters such as the Tasman floods, the most vulnerable may suffer the worst.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
