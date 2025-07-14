Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Thailand: Authorities Abuse, Exploit Myanmar Nationals

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A Myanmar migrant worker at his apartment in Samut Sakhon province, Thailand, January 26, 2025.  © 2025 LILLIAN SUWANRUMPHA/AFP via Getty Images Thai authorities are threatening, extorting, and detaining Myanmar nationals who have fled the abusive military junta to seek safety in Thailand.The only way most Myanmar nationals can get legal status is as a migrant worker, who are excluded from a recent Thai government move to provide protection to some refugees.The Thai government should introduce a temporary protection regime for Myanmar nationals.(Bangkok) – Thai…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
