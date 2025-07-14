Tolerance.ca
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Don’t blame toxic masculinity for online misogyny – the manosphere is hurting men too

By Kate Cantrell, Senior Lecturer – Writing, Editing, and Publishing, University of Southern Queensland
The Male Complaint argues it’s unhelpful to blame toxic masculinity for digital misogyny. We should try to understand the manosophere – even if we disagree with it.The Conversation


