Human Rights Observatory

Antisemitism plan fails on a number of fronts – a contentious definition of hate is just the start

By Louise Chappell, Scientia Professor, UNSW Sydney
The antisemitism strategy could stoke social divisions due to its reliance on biased arguments, weak evidence and overreach in its recommendations.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
