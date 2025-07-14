Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Standing Firm on Women’s Right to Live Free of Violence

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Protesters march against gender-based violence in front of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, South Africa, September 13, 2019. © 2019 Alet Pretorius/Gallo Images via Getty Images There’s no question about it--we are in the midst of a destructive global backlash against women’s rights.Against this regressive backdrop, the United Nations Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination against Women held its 91st Session in June and July. In addition to reviewing countries’ compliance with the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW),…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
