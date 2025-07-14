Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

News quiz text reminders

By Fritz Holznagel, Quizmaster, The Conversation
Love The Conversation’s weekly news quiz? You’ll be the first to know when the latest edition goes live with our Friday text reminders.

There’s no charge, and you can opt out anytime.

If you prefer an old-school email reminder – or why not get both? – you can sign…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ World News in Brief: Inter-ethnic violence in Syria, Indigenous Peoples’ rights, global information security
~ Standing Firm on Women’s Right to Live Free of Violence
~ A robot stole my internship: How Gen Z’s entry into the workplace is being affected by AI
~ The anatomy of a flash flood: Why the Texas flood was so deadly
~ School lunches, the French way: It’s not just about nutrition, but togetherness and ‘bon appetit’
~ ABC’s and CBS’s settlements with Trump are a dangerous step toward the commander in chief becoming the editor-in-chief
~ Sudan: Life-saving aid must reach the people caught between the rains and conflict
~ Trump’s comment on Liberian President’s English triggers Africans online
~ Cleaner air in east Asia may have driven recent acceleration in global warming, our new study indicates
~ 4 things every peace agreement needs – and how the DRC-Rwanda deal measures up
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter