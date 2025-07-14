Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Sudan: Life-saving aid must reach the people caught between the rains and conflict

By Amnesty International
Following the start of the rainy season in Sudan’s North Darfur region, Amnesty International’s Director for East and Southern Africa, Tigere Chagutah said: To stop this humanitarian emergency from spiraling further, parties to the armed conflict must facilitate rapid, unconditional and safe access to humanitarian aid, and end all attacks on humanitarian objects and personnel. Tigere […] The post Sudan: Life-saving aid must reach the people caught between the rains and conflict appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Trump’s comment on Liberian President’s English triggers Africans online
~ Cleaner air in east Asia may have driven recent acceleration in global warming, our new study indicates
~ 4 things every peace agreement needs – and how the DRC-Rwanda deal measures up
~ Muhammadu Buhari: Nigeria’s military leader turned democratic president leaves a mixed legacy
~ Bullying, violence and vandalism in primary school: study explores a growing crisis in South Africa
~ University graduates in Ghana must serve society for a year – study suggests it’s good for national unity
~ EU sanctions against Israel: here’s what’s on the table
~ Katy Perry and her fellow space tourists weren’t exceptions – humanity has long cared about interplanetary style
~ ‘Pig butchering’ scams have stolen billions from people around the world. Here’s what you need to know
~ Feeling confident and in control when they’re active boosts children’s wellbeing
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter