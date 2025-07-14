Tolerance.ca
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
University graduates in Ghana must serve society for a year – study suggests it’s good for national unity

By Arnim Langer, Professor, KU Leuven
Bart Meuleman, KU Leuven
Lucas Leopold, PhD candidate, KU Leuven
Almost 70 years after independence was gained across the continent, many African countries continue to face the complex task of managing ethnic diversity and building national cohesion. National cohesion is a broad and often abstract concept. It refers to the extent to which people within a country share a sense of common purpose and belonging. It is often reflected in the strength of national identities and the degree of pride individuals feel in being part of the…The Conversation


