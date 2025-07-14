Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

EU sanctions against Israel: here’s what’s on the table

By Elisenda Calvet Martínez, Profesora de Derecho Internacional Público, Universitat de Barcelona
As the humanitarian crisis in Gaza deepens, calls for the EU to take action against Israel have become all but impossible to ignore.

In June 2025, Spain, Ireland and Slovenia called for the suspension of the EU-Israel Association Agreement. Sweden has also asked the European Council to adopt sanctionsThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
