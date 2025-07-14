Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Katy Perry and her fellow space tourists weren’t exceptions – humanity has long cared about interplanetary style

By Berna Akcali Gur, Lecturer in Outer Space Law, Queen Mary University of London
When pop star Katy Perry and five other women made a much-publicised trip to the edge of space earlier this year, they faced sharp criticism across both social and traditional media, with sceptics questioning multiple aspects of the mission.

Much of the backlash centred on the emphasis the crew – which included broadcaster…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
