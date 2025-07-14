Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

‘Pig butchering’ scams have stolen billions from people around the world. Here’s what you need to know

By Bing Han, Lecturer in Economic Crime, University of Portsmouth
At the beginning of 2025, panic about fraud and human trafficking erupted on Chinese social media. It started when a Chinese actor called Wang Xing was tricked into travelling to Thailand for an audition, where he was abducted by criminals and taken to a scam centre in Myanmar.

Wang was reported missing and, within three days, the Thai police had located and returned…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Sudan: Life-saving aid must reach the people caught between the rains and conflict
~ Trump’s comment on Liberian President’s English triggers Africans online
~ Cleaner air in east Asia may have driven recent acceleration in global warming, our new study indicates
~ 4 things every peace agreement needs – and how the DRC-Rwanda deal measures up
~ Muhammadu Buhari: Nigeria’s military leader turned democratic president leaves a mixed legacy
~ Bullying, violence and vandalism in primary school: study explores a growing crisis in South Africa
~ University graduates in Ghana must serve society for a year – study suggests it’s good for national unity
~ EU sanctions against Israel: here’s what’s on the table
~ Katy Perry and her fellow space tourists weren’t exceptions – humanity has long cared about interplanetary style
~ Feeling confident and in control when they’re active boosts children’s wellbeing
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter