Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Horseflies and wasps and jellyfish – how to stay safe from stings and bites this summer

By Dan Baumgardt, Senior Lecturer, School of Physiology, Pharmacology and Neuroscience, University of Bristol
Summer’s here and so are the stings. From nettles to ticks to jellyfish, here’s how to treat (and avoid) the season’s most painful bites.The Conversation


