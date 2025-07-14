Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Donor-egg pregnancies may come with higher rates of serious complications – here’s what you need to know

By Catherine Meads, Professor of Health, Anglia Ruskin University
More women than ever are carrying babies conceived with someone else’s egg – but few are told that this might carry greater health risks.

Pregnancies involving an embryo that doesn’t share the pregnant woman’s DNA are becoming more common. For many, it’s a path to parenthood that would otherwise be closed.

But emerging…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Sudan: Life-saving aid must reach the people caught between the rains and conflict
~ Trump’s comment on Liberian President’s English triggers Africans online
~ Cleaner air in east Asia may have driven recent acceleration in global warming, our new study indicates
~ 4 things every peace agreement needs – and how the DRC-Rwanda deal measures up
~ Muhammadu Buhari: Nigeria’s military leader turned democratic president leaves a mixed legacy
~ Bullying, violence and vandalism in primary school: study explores a growing crisis in South Africa
~ University graduates in Ghana must serve society for a year – study suggests it’s good for national unity
~ EU sanctions against Israel: here’s what’s on the table
~ Katy Perry and her fellow space tourists weren’t exceptions – humanity has long cared about interplanetary style
~ ‘Pig butchering’ scams have stolen billions from people around the world. Here’s what you need to know
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter