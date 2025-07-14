Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

From raw garlic cloves to cayenne pepper: why ‘natural’ DIY skincare can leave you burnt, itchy – or worse

By Adam Taylor, Professor of Anatomy, Lancaster University
Just because it’s ‘natural’ and edible doesn’t mean it’s skin-safe. Raw garlic, chilli and turmeric can be far too harsh, unstable and irritating to use as skincare.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
