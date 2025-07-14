Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

GG Mothai: Aid cuts are putting LGBTIQ+ lives at risk in rural Botswana

By Amnesty International
Maun is a deeply traditional and conservative place, more so than Gaborone, the capital of Botswana, where people are more aware. Maun is smaller and harmful cultural values still dominate. People here see LGBTIQ+ people as “un-African” or “possessed”. Homophobia is normalized, and being open about our identities puts us at constant risk of violence. […] The post GG Mothai: Aid cuts are putting LGBTIQ+ lives at risk in rural Botswana appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Eswatini: Authorities must ensure access to justice for opposition MP Bacede Mabuza
~ View from The Hill: Segal’s antisemitism plan gives government controversy, not clarity
~ Who was the first pirate?
~ Trump’s Brazil tariffs point more to his enduring bond with far-right Bolsonaro than economic concerns
~ Most Pennsylvania voters ignore judicial elections − a political scientist explains why they matter, especially in a battleground state
~ Zohran Mamdani’s last name reflects centuries of intercontinental trade, migration and cultural exchange
~ Listening to nonhumans: What music can teach about humanity’s relationships with nature and the divine
~ 2026 FIFA World Cup expansion will have a big climate footprint, with matches from Mexico to Canada – here’s what fans can do
~ Is there any hope for the internet?
~ How Eurostack could offer Canada a route to digital independence from the United States
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter