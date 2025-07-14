Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Trump’s Brazil tariffs point more to his enduring bond with far-right Bolsonaro than economic concerns

By Rafael R. Ioris, Professor of Modern Latin America History, University of Denver
US president’s letter to Brazilian counterpart mentioned trade deficit. But don’t be fooled, these tariffs are political rather than economic.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Eswatini: Authorities must ensure access to justice for opposition MP Bacede Mabuza
~ GG Mothai: Aid cuts are putting LGBTIQ+ lives at risk in rural Botswana
~ View from The Hill: Segal’s antisemitism plan gives government controversy, not clarity
~ Who was the first pirate?
~ Most Pennsylvania voters ignore judicial elections − a political scientist explains why they matter, especially in a battleground state
~ Zohran Mamdani’s last name reflects centuries of intercontinental trade, migration and cultural exchange
~ Listening to nonhumans: What music can teach about humanity’s relationships with nature and the divine
~ 2026 FIFA World Cup expansion will have a big climate footprint, with matches from Mexico to Canada – here’s what fans can do
~ Is there any hope for the internet?
~ How Eurostack could offer Canada a route to digital independence from the United States
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter