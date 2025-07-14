Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Most Pennsylvania voters ignore judicial elections − a political scientist explains why they matter, especially in a battleground state

By Daniel J. Mallinson, Associate Professor of Public Policy and Administration, Penn State
This November, there will be no candidate for president, governor, senator or even representative on the Pennsylvania ballot.

Pennsylvanians will vote, however, on three members of their seven-member state Supreme Court.

These are retention elections, which means that voters will decide whether to keep the current…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
