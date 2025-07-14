Cleaner air in east Asia has driven recent acceleration in global warming – new study
By Laura Wilcox, Professor, National Centre for Atmospheric Science, University of Reading
Bjørn H. Samset, Senior Researcher in Climate and Atmospheric Sciences, Center for International Climate and Environment Research - Oslo
Global warming has picked up pace since around 2010, leading to the recent string of record warm years. Why this is happening is still unclear, and among the biggest questions in climate science today. Our new study reveals that reductions in air pollution – particularly in China and east Asia – are a key reason for this faster warming.
Cleanup of sulphur emissions…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, July 14, 2025