Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Was the Air India crash caused by pilot error or technical fault? None of the theories holds up – yet

By Guido Carim Junior, Senior Lecturer in Aviation, Griffith University
This tragedy reminds us that aviation safety depends on patient and thorough investigation – not media soundbites or unqualified expert commentary.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Cleaner air in east Asia has driven recent acceleration in global warming – new study
~ 29 human rights wins to be proud of
~ Deadly floods hit Pakistan as government preparedness faces scrutiny
~ How do you stop an AI model turning Nazi? What the Grok drama reveals about AI training
~ Confusing for doctors, inequitable for patients: why Australia’s medicinal cannabis system needs urgent reform
~ Treasury warns the government it may not balance the budget or meet its housing targets
~ UNESCO grants World Heritage status to Khmer Rouge atrocity sites – paving the way for other sites of conflict
~ Washington’s war demands – Australia right to refuse committing to a hypothetical conflict with China over Taiwan
~ Women played key roles in Syria’s revolution. Now they’ve been pushed to the margins
~ Washington’s war demands – Australia right to refuse being dragged into a potential conflict with China over Taiwan
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter