Human Rights Observatory

How much salt is OK in drinking water? Without limits, Australia’s health gap widens in remote and regional areas

By Juliette Crowther, Researcher in Food Policy, George Institute for Global Health
Jacqui Webster, Professor of Public Health, World Health Organization Collaborating Centre on Nursing, Midwifery and Health Development/School of Public Health, University of Technology Sydney
Two litres of tap water in the regional New South Wales town of Walgett has as much sodium as an entire large bag of sea salt popcorn.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
