Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Music is at the forefront of AI disruption, but NZ artists still have few protections

By Dave Carter, Associate Professor, School of Music and Screen Arts, Te Kunenga ki Pūrehuroa – Massey University
Jesse Austin-Stewart, Lecturer, School of Music and Screen Arts, Te Kunenga ki Pūrehuroa – Massey University
Oli Wilson, Professor & Associate Dean Research, College of Creative Arts, Te Kunenga ki Pūrehuroa – Massey University
Music and technology have been evolving together since long before the advent of AI. But without better safeguards now, artists face an uncertain future.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
