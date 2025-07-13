Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

‘You become a target’: research shows why many people who experience racism don’t report it

By Mario Peucker, Associate Professor and Principal Research Fellow, Institute for Sustainable Industries and Liveable Cities, Victoria University
Franka Vaughan, VicHealth Postdoctoral Research Fellow, The University of Melbourne
Jo Doley, Lecturer in Psychology, Victoria University
Tom Clark, Chair of Academic Board, Victoria University
New research shows only 15% of those surveyed reported the racism they endured. Many feared negative consequences, while others thought no one would care.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
