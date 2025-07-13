‘You become a target’: research shows why many people who experience racism don’t report it
By Mario Peucker, Associate Professor and Principal Research Fellow, Institute for Sustainable Industries and Liveable Cities, Victoria University
Franka Vaughan, VicHealth Postdoctoral Research Fellow, The University of Melbourne
Jo Doley, Lecturer in Psychology, Victoria University
Tom Clark, Chair of Academic Board, Victoria University
New research shows only 15% of those surveyed reported the racism they endured. Many feared negative consequences, while others thought no one would care.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Sunday, July 13, 2025