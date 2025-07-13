Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Soaring house prices may be locking people into marriages, new research shows

By Stephen Whelan, Associate Professor of Economics, University of Sydney
Luke Hartigan, Lecturer in Economics, University of Sydney
House prices continued to rise across Australia in June, recent data shows. Nationally, prices have risen about 38% in the past five years.

Higher housing prices are simply one contributor, albeit a very important one, to the cost of living crisis that Australian households face.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
