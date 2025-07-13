Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Lemurs can help save Madagascan forests, but first we need to protect them

By Colombe Nirina Sehenomalala, PhD candidate, Anthropology, Université de Montréal
Iulia Bădescu, Associate Professor, Anthropology, Université de Montréal
Most people’s encounters with lemurs have occurred through their representations in popular children’s media, like Zoboomafoo or Madagascar. However, most people don’t know that lemurs play an important role in forest renewal and that they’re currently in grave danger from climate change.

In my home country of Madagascar, there is an amazing array of creatures that are…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Nepal's Indigenous Bote community is caught between conservation and survival
~ Canada’s proposed east-west energy corridors should prioritize clean energy
~ Want more orgasms? Choose a woman partner
~ Not just a few bad apples: The Canadian Armed Forces has a nagging far-right problem
~ Indonesia plans to rewrite its national history: A return to an incomplete narrative?
~ Zimbabwe’s lithium is in demand for making batteries: how to make sure benefits flow to the local economy
~ Africa’s freshwater ecosystems depend on little creatures like insects and snails: study maps overlooked species
~ Guineafowl can outsmart extreme temperatures: we spent a year finding out how
~ Nigeria’s Maroko eviction remembered: a brutal legacy lives on
~ How African countries ranked on the World Economic Forum's gender gap report
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter