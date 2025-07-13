Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Not just a few bad apples: The Canadian Armed Forces has a nagging far-right problem

By Stéphane Leman-Langlois, Professor, School of Social Work and Criminology, Université Laval
Aurélie Campana, Professeure titulaire de science politique, spécialiste des extrémismes, Université Laval
Samuel Tanner, Professor and Department Director, School of Criminology, Université de Montréal
The Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) is making headlines. But not, as they probably hoped, for the renewed recruiting efforts they’re about to launch. Instead, they are once again confounded by a far-right scandal.

The latest episode is the arrest…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
