Human Rights Observatory

Indonesia plans to rewrite its national history: A return to an incomplete narrative?

By Adrian Perkasa, Peneliti Pascadoktoral, Royal Netherlands Institute of Southeast Asian and Caribbean Studies
The national history revision project is a calculated attempt to prop up the regime, handpicking historians loyal to power and amplifying only narratives that serve its interests. Here’s why.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
