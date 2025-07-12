Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How Kenyans are using AI during protests

By Cecilia Maundu
Both protestors and pro-government actors utilized AI to further their causes. In a country where reliable information often hinges on digital literacy and network reach, these AI-driven tactics proved both empowering and disruptive.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
