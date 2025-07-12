Tolerance.ca
FEMA’s flood maps often miss dangerous flash flood risks, leaving homeowners unprepared

By Jeremy Porter, Professor of Quantitative Methods in the Social Sciences, City University of New York
Destructive flash flooding in Texas and other states is raising questions about the nation’s flood maps and their ability to ensure that communities and homeowners can prepare for rising risks.

The U.S. Federal Emergency Management Agency's flood…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
