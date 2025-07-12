Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Togolese and pan-African entrepreneur, Gervais Koffi Djondo, is a role model for economic integration in Africa

By Laura
Although economic integration is often discussed in Africa, there is a sharp contrast between these discussions and reality. One exception is Gervais Koffi Djondo, who has made it his mission.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ ICRC Annual Report 2024
~ OEWG: ICRC address to the final meeting on IHL and ICT activities during armed conflict
~ Podcast: Fighting to be seen with Sihle
~ How citizenship chaos was averted, for now, by a class action injunction against Trump’s birthright citizenship order
~ Desperate Afghan refugees return to an unfamiliar home
~ Whispers across borders: Nirmal Kumar Thapa on art, identity, and the voice of Nepal
~ What would it take for a new British leftwing party to succeed?
~ Why it can be hard to warn people about dangers like floods – communication researchers explain the role of human behavior
~ Pallets are the backbone of global trade but supplies are threatened by theft, loss – and giant bonfires
~ ‘Come meet us in Dubai’: the new offshoring of grand corruption
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter