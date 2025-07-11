Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Podcast: Fighting to be seen with Sihle

By Akwe Amosu
“When I was fighting for my South African citizenship, the department told me, ‘There's nothing we can do for you. To us, basically, you don't even exist.’”


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
