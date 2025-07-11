Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How citizenship chaos was averted, for now, by a class action injunction against Trump’s birthright citizenship order

By Julie Novkov, Professor of Political Science and Women’s, Gender and Sexuality Studies, University at Albany, State University of New York
Carol Nackenoff, Richter Professor Emerita of Political Science, Swarthmore College
The Supreme Court can still invalidate the newest national injunction and allow the order to go into effect anywhere it is not currently barred from doing so. That would create administrative chaos, the authors write.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
