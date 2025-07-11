Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

US Terminates Protected Status for Afghans

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image An Afghan woman walks among Taliban soldiers at a checkpoint in Kabul, Afghanistan, July 6, 2023.  © 2023 Ali Khara/Reuters The Trump administration’s termination of Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Afghans in the United States will take effect on July 14, leaving over 11,000 Afghans in the US subject to immediate detention and deportation. A TPS designation allows people from certain countries the US government recognizes as temporarily unsafe to remain in the US and work legally. Afghanistan under the Taliban is undeniably dangerous and unjust…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
