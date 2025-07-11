Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What would it take for a new British leftwing party to succeed?

By Colm Murphy, Lecturer in British Politics, Queen Mary University of London
Last week, the MP for Coventry South, Zarah Sultana, made an audacious decision. Having already lost the Labour party whip for opposing the two-child benefit cap, Sultana announced she would co-lead a new leftwing party with Jeremy Corbyn, who was expelled from Labour in 2024.

From one angle, her decision may seem simple. Discontent with Keir Starmer’s Labour government, on everything from welfare cuts to Gaza, has never been higher, and Sultana is a vocal critic. Yet, launching a (still unnamed)…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Whispers across borders: Nirmal Kumar Thapa on art, identity, and the voice of Nepal
~ Why it can be hard to warn people about dangers like floods – communication researchers explain the role of human behavior
~ Pallets are the backbone of global trade but supplies are threatened by theft, loss – and giant bonfires
~ ‘Come meet us in Dubai’: the new offshoring of grand corruption
~ Overhauling the NHS app is at the heart of UK healthcare plans, but it could leave some people behind
~ How citizens’ assemblies could improve animal welfare
~ Pets can get sunburned too – what you need to know
~ The forgotten 80-year-old machine that shaped the internet – and could help us survive AI
~ Women with ADHD three times more likely to experience premenstrual dysphoric disorder – new research
~ Don’t let food poisoning crash your picnic – six tips to keep your spread safe
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter