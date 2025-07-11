Why it can be hard to warn people about dangers like floods – communication researchers explain the role of human behavior
By Keri K. Stephens, Professor & Co-Director, Technology & Information Policy Institute, The University of Texas at Austin
Hamilton Bean, Professor of Communication, University of Colorado Denver
As flash floods ravage areas like the Texas Hill Country, research shows that technology alone cannot save lives during flooding emergencies.
