Pallets are the backbone of global trade but supplies are threatened by theft, loss – and giant bonfires
By Liz Breen, Professor of Health Service Operations, School of Pharmacy & Medical Sciences, University of Bradford
Kamran Mahroof, Associate Professor, Supply Chain Analytics, University of Bradford
Pallets don’t usually make headlines. But amid fresh controversy around the traditional July bonfires held in Northern Ireland this year, they’ve suddenly become a talking point. Wooden pallets used in these bonfires are popular due to their stacking ability, and also their colours – which include the red, white and blue of Britain.
Ordinarily, pallets are used to transport products from manufacturers to retailers. But their numbers are shrinking due…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Friday, July 11, 2025