Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Women with ADHD three times more likely to experience premenstrual dysphoric disorder – new research

By Jessica Agnew-Blais, Senior Lecturer in Psychology, Queen Mary University of London
Attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) has historically been under-studied in women. This means we still have a limited understanding of how the condition may uniquely affect women – and what effect monthly hormonal changes may have on women with ADHD.

But a recent study conducted by me and my colleagues has shown that women with ADHD are at higher…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
