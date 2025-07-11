Too much Lena Dunham, Lorde’s new album and a book to break your heart: what to watch, listen to and read this week
By Jane Wright, Commissioning Editor, Arts & Culture, The Conversation UK
When I first watched Girls, I remember marvelling at Lena Dunham’s four twenty-something New Yorkers. Sex and the City it was not. I realised wistfully just how much I wished the series had been around when I was in my twenties.
Dunham’s character Hannah Horvath was like a beacon, illuminating the possibilities of how you could just be yourself in this world – good and bad – without apologising for it. I loved her boldness. Girls was messy, awkward, embarrassing, relatable and real. It was also very funny.
Now Dunham brings her latest, similarly awkward comedy-drama,
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Friday, July 11, 2025