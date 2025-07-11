Tolerance.ca
Spotted lanternflies love grapevines, and that’s bad for Pennsylvania’s wine industry

By Flor Acevedo, Assistant Professor of Entomology, Penn State
Spotted lanternfly season is back in Pennsylvania. The polka-dotted, gray-and-red-winged adult insects make their appearance each July and tend to hang around until December. It’s an unwelcome summer ritual that started in 2014 when the invasive pests were first detected in the U.S.

The Conversation U.S. talked to Flor Acevedo,…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
