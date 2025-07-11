Tolerance.ca
AI in health care could save lives and money − but change won’t happen overnight

By Turgay Ayer, Professor of Industrial and Systems Engineering, Georgia Institute of Technology
Imagine walking into your doctor’s office feeling sick – and rather than flipping through pages of your medical history or running tests that take days, your doctor instantly pulls together data from your health records, genetic profile and wearable devices to help decipher what’s wrong.

This kind of rapid diagnosis is one of the big promises of artificial intelligence for use in health care. Proponents of the technology say that over the coming decades, AI has the potential to save hundreds of thousands, even…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation
